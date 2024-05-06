Detroit Tigers Unveil Brand New 'Motor City' City Connect Uniforms
The Detroit Tigers became the latest team to release City Connect uniforms on Monday, diving head-first into their Motor City identity.
The team posted a music video to provide a first look at the brand-new Nike uniforms, as well as sharing a full trailer on their website. Outfielder Riley Greene and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made appearances, as did Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem.
Detroit will debut the uniforms on Friday, May 10, against the Houston Astros. The Tigers will wear them again the next day, then during Friday home games throughout the remainder of the season.
This is what the Tigers had to say about the ideas behind their new alternate branding:
"We are Detroit, where innovation meets grit, where excellence meets work, and where challenge meets resilience. At the forefront of innovation, Detroit and its auto industry put the world on wheels and on notice as out unwavering drive, steadfast resilience, and indomitable spirit revolutionized the world. Much like our great city, the Tigers hold fast to a storied history of challenge and triumph. The Tigers are shifting into a new era of excellence as we drive forward with youthful energy. We look forward through the windshield and no longer in the rear-view mirror. It's us against everyone. So, we're going to look the part. We are Motor City."
The front of the black jersey reads "Motor City," as well as featuring blue tire tracks down the front. Black and blue striped sleeve tape, meanwhile, is meant to emulate racing stripes.
The black cap reads "Detroit," while the rest of the uniform is adorned with special patches, tags and tiger eyes logos.
Here is the full schedule of games in which the Tigers plan to wear their City Connects:
Friday, May 10, vs. Houston Astros
Saturday, May 11, vs. Houston Astros
Friday, May 24, vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Friday, June 7, vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Friday, June 21, vs. Chicago White Sox
Friday, July 12, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Friday, July 26, vs. Minnesota Twins
Friday, Aug. 2, vs. Kansas City Royals
Friday, Aug. 16, vs. New York Yankees
Friday, Aug. 30, vs. Boston Red Sox
Friday, Sept. 13, vs. Baltimore Orioles
Friday, Sept. 27, vs. Chicago White Sox
