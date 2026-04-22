Dodgers Latest Loss Reveals Potential Cracks in Armor

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2026 season as the favorites to win the World Series. After all, they have won back-to-back titles, becoming the first team to do so since the New York Yankees, who won three in a row from 1998-2000.

The Dodgers are a team that has a lot of talent on its roster, and it would be no surprise for them to emerge victorious in the World Series once again. However, they lost a tough game on Tuesday night to the San Francisco Giants.

In fact, the loss may have revealed some cracks in the armor for Los Angeles. Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that the San Diego Padres have caught up to them at the top of the National League West, and that suddenly, the Dodgers have company.

"Don't look now, but the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have company atop the NL West," Nightengale posted on X

. "The San Diego Padres, winners of 11 of their last 12 games, have moved into a first-place tie with the Dodgers, each with 16-7 records."

Dodgers have company in NL West

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Padres would be given the division title if the postseason began on Wednesday by virtue of having a better intradivision record. There is still a lot of time left in the regular season, but there are ways that they can unseat the Dodgers.

Los Angeles suddenly isn't playing its best baseball after a hot start to the season. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are barely ahead of the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds for the best record in the National League.

In addition, the Arizona Diamondbacks are only three games back in the NL West, so the road may be getting more difficult for the Dodgers as they try to stay at the top of the division.

The Padres should not be overlooked, and if any team in the NL West is best equipped to challenge the Dodgers, it would be the Padres. With a lot of time left in the regular season, a lot can still change, and it isn't exactly a time to panic, especially for a team that has won back-to-back titles.

But it's always possible that their strangelhold atop the NL West may be starting to slip a little bit. It's a tough division, with three teams over the .500 mark and a lot of baseball left to be played.

In addition to that, the Dodgers are also dealing with some injuries, as Edwin Diaz is now out until the second half after elbow surgery.