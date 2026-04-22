2026 MLB Trade Deadline Big Board 3.0: New No. 1 Emerges, Sandy Alcántara Drops

With each week that passes, we inch closer and closer to the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadlne.

Now, of course, the deadline won't be here until August, so there is plenty of time. But, it's always fun to look around the league and see who could be available and which teams should be interested.

Last week, we shared our second version of our weekly big board. Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins came in at No. 1 again, but that isn't the case this week. Let's take a look.

No. 5 Joe Ryan — Minnesota Twins

Apr 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Minnesota Twins starting starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) celebrates the final out with third baseman Ryan Kreidler (5) against the Toronto Blue Jays during he seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 2

The reason for Ryan's fall here is simply because of the fact that the Twins have been better than expected. Minnesota is 12-11 on the season and in second place in the American League Central. If things shift, Ryan will rise on this list again. But, for now, he's No. 5.

Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox

No. 4 Luis Severino — Athletics

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: Unranked

Severino hasn't been great so far this season. He has a 6.20 ERA in five starts. But, he has a 3.97 career ERA. The Athletics have been good as well, but that has been the case despite Severino struggling.

Potential Landing Spots: New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays

No. 3 Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 4

Paredes is going to be on this list pretty much all season. It was known throughout the offseason that the Houston Astros were shopping him, although no deal came together. Paredes isn't having his best season yet, but someone should be willing to roll the dice on his power bat.

Potential Landing Spots: Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox

No. 2: Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) returns to the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 1

Sandy Alcántara has been phenomenal this season. If the Marlins opt to trade him, someone is going to get a star. He has been at No. 1 each week so far this season, but this week comes in at No. 2. This isn't because of anything he did, but because of a clear roster problem with the Red Sox.

Potential Landing Spots: Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees

No. 1 Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) throws the ball during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 3

The Red Sox's outfield is full and Duran has been the guy struggling the most. Boston can't utilize five outfielders forever. At some point, something has to give. That's why Duran is now No. 1 on this list because if the club is going to make a move, it should be as soon as possible, like last season with Rafael Devers.

Potential Landing Spots: San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins