MLB Cites Dodgers While Rejecting 1st MLBPA Proposal

Negotiations have officially begun between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

On Wednesday, the MLBPA made the first move between the two sides with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the 2026 season comes to a close. The MLBPA made the first proposal of the negotiations and it featured a handful of wish-list items, including a "competitive-integrity tax" for any team that does not spend at least $150 million, an increase in the minimum salary across the league, and a higher CBT threshold, among many other items.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the league is expected to follow up with a proposal of its own on Thursday.

The league didn't waste any time responding, though. MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin shared a statement in response to the MLBPA's proposal that clearly shut it down, as transcribed by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The League Responded To The MLBPA's Proposal

Feb 12, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; General view of a bucket of baseballs during a Spring Training workout at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"We appreciate the union making a set of proposals and we look forward to continuing the bargaining process and working towards solving the competitive balance problem our fans are telling us needs to be addressed," Caplin wrote. "We understand their proposals are designed to benefit players. Unfortunately, they do not address and in fact exacerbate the competitive balance problem our fans are telling us we must address.

"The MLBPA’s proposal would reduce the amount transferred to lower-revenue Clubs, weaken the Competitive Balance Tax, and lead to even more payroll disparity than exists today. For example, under the Union’s proposal, the Dodgers would pay less in luxury tax payments, giving them an additional $70 million to spend on payroll.”

It was never going to be one and done. If that were the case, then it wouldn't have been such a big talking point around baseball over the last few years leading to this moment. The current collective bargaining agreement will expire in December. The two sides have until then to hopefully get something done before the drama picks up steam even more. Spring Training will arrive in February and then the season will begin in March.

This is the beginning of negotiations and there isn't a cause for concern yet. There are going to be public statements from both sides and the negotiaitons aren't going to be easier or simple. But there is the luxury of time right now. No need for concerns yet, Major League Baseball fans.