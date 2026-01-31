How Latest Update on Dodgers' Blake Snell Could Impact Pitching Market

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to win their third consecutive World Series in 2026. But one hurdle the team will seemingly need to navigate is managing the workloads of their starting pitchers, who battled injuries and threw a lot of innings in pursuit of a championship.

The Dodgers and Blake Snell elected to "slow-play" his throwing program ahead of the upcoming campaign, according to the California Post's Jack Harris. While Snell is reportedly still expected to be ready for the start of the season, it's "not seen as a certainty within the organization."

Other Los Angeles starters Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow overcame injuries to pitch in 2025, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw over 200 innings in the regular season and playoffs combined. If the Dodgers want to hoist another trophy next fall, keeping their pitching staff healthy should be a top priority.

Here are a few options the Dodgers could pursue and possibly shake up the current free-agent pitching market ahead of spring training.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Spend big on top-end starter

Jul 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this point, baseball fans around the world wouldn't be surprised if the Dodgers decided to go after one of the biggest names still available in free agency. Former Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez is widely considered the top unsigned starter, and a deal with Los Angeles could make sense for both parties.

Valdez has been a workhorse over the last four seasons, throwing at least 175 innings each year. A short-term, lucrative contract offer would give the Dodgers a reliable arm who could help space out and rest the other starters, while also giving Valdez the chance to showcase his talent on a strong team and re-enter free agency again with renewed value.

Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, and Lucas Giolito are among the other quality arms who might be more inclined to sign a short-term deal with the defending champs if other opportunities don't pop up before spring training rolls around.

Add pitcher with starting and relief experience

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Dodgers don't feel the need to sign a top-end starter, they could go after a swingman like Nick Martinez. The 35-year-old made 42 starts in 82 appearances for the Cincinnati Reds over the last two years, proving he could provide value and eat innings as a starter or out of the bullpen when Los Angeles' pitching staff is fully healthy. Zack Littell is another free agent with experience as both a starter and reliever.

In-house options on the farm

Jun 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Landon Knack (96) throws against the New York Mets during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The most likely (and least expensive) option for the Dodgers in terms of monitoring the workloads of their star pitchers is to give some of those innings to the franchise's former prospects and minor leaguers. Emmet Sheehan made 12 starts for Los Angeles last year and will be a candidate to take another step forward in 2026. Landon Knack, a 2020 second-round pick by the Dodgers, made seven starts in 2025 and could be another rotation option this season.

Ben Casparius is another name to keep an eye on as someone who could provide length out of the bullpen or make a spot start. River Ryan and Gavin Stone could also be options, but both missed the 2025 season with injuries, so the team will most likely monitor their workloads, as well.

More MLB: 3 MLB Teams That Could Benefit From Adding Veteran First Baseman Like Carlos Santana