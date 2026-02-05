Tigers' Reported Framber Valdez Deal Has Major Tarik Skubal Implications

The Detroit Tigers pulled a fast one.

For weeks, the headlines surrounding the Tigers were largely to do with ace Tarik Skubal's arbitration hearing in the last year before his free agency. Meanwhile, the top starting pitcher on the market this year, longtime Houston Astros star Framber Valdez, was more closely linked to the Baltimore Orioles and some others.

Then, out of nowhere, the Tigers and Valdez agreed to a three-year, $115 million deal on Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. It's a seismic move for Detroit in the short term, but it's also a signal on Skubal's future that will have even bigger ripple effects for the rest of the league.

What Valdez signing means for all parties

Sep 7, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the short term, this deal makes the Tigers the clear team to beat in the American League Central. None of their competitors can match the 1-2 punch of Skubal and Valdez, and before folks start speculating about the Tigers trading Skubal, we'll point out that Valdez has an opt-out in this deal after year two, so it wouldn't make much sense to prioritize this deal.

Many are also quickly speculating that the Tigers could have gotten word that they won their hearing and will pay Skubal $19 million instead of $32 million this year. Those details will come out in due time, and it's unwise to assume that at this point.

The most likely scenario, as USA Today's Bob Nightengale hinted on Wednesday morning before Valdez signed, is that Detroit ultimately views Valdez as Skubal's replacement next year when they're unable to come up with the $400 million-ish contract he'll wind up commanding.

What does that mean? Well, teams that could afford that hypothetical Skubal contract likely got a green light in their pursuit of the two-time Cy Young winner next winter, and they also shouldn't be too gung-ho about depleting their farm systems to trade for him either now or at the deadline.

We probably don't need to think too hard to spell out which teams will get involved. The Los Angeles Dodgers can afford any free agent they want. The New York Mets have endless money too, and need starting pitching. The Toronto Blue Jays have deep pockets, plus ace Kevin Gausman coming off the books.

And, of course, the league is bracing for a potential lockout at the start of December, so when the offseason begins, presumably without the Tigers involved, there might be a mad dash to pursue Skubal and get him signed.

More MLB: Red Sox Salary Dump Jordan Hicks; These 3 Overpriced Veterans Could Be Next