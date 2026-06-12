Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Exit Sends National League Into Uncertainty

One Major League Baseball superstar is going to return this upcoming weekend, and there was a scare with another on Thursday night.

It was shared on Thursday that Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal is expected to return on Saturday. The league is obviously in a better place when its biggest stars are healthy and on the field. Skubal certainly is someone who fits this description, so it's very positive that he's set to return.

On the other hand, the league's biggest star was forced to leave his game early on Thursday night. That is, of course, in reference to Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers announced on X on Thursday that Ohtani left the club's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates with left knee inflammation. Also, Dodgers hurler Justin Wrobleski exited with a right hamstring contusion.

"Dodgers Justin Wrobleski left the game with a right hamstring contusion and Shohei Ohtani left the game with left knee inflammation," the Dodgers announced.

Dodgers Justin Wrobleski left the game with a right hamstring contusion and Shohei Ohtani left the game with left knee inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 12, 2026

Shohei Ohtani Injury Impact

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Before he left the contest on Thursday, Ohtani was 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. It's not hard to see why potentially losing Ohtani for any time would be a big deal. He's slashing .305/.421/.543 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs. On top of this, he has a 1.06 ERA and a 73-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 2/3 innings pitched. He is the best player in baseball. If he needs miss to miss time, that immediately would change the outlook of the National League in general.

Right now, the Atlanta Braves have the No. 1 spot in the National League at 45-23. The Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League at 43-25. The Milwaukee Brewers have the third-best record in the National League at 41-25. The Braves just lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Injured List, which makes the Braves vulnerable. If the Dodgers were to lose Ohtani, they would be seriously vulnerable in the standings. In that scenario, the Brewers arguably would be the team to beat in the National League.

The Dodgers have a big enough lead in the National League West to not be too worried about with the San Diego Padres in second place, 7 1/2 games back. But World Series title hopes hinge on good health for Ohtani.