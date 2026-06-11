Tarik Skubal Is Back, But for How Long With Tigers?

The most intriguing trade candidate in Major League Baseball, potentially in years, will return to the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch announced on Thursday that Skubal will return and make his first start for the team in the majors since April 29. MLB.com's Jason Beck shared the news on X.

"Tarik Skubal will start Saturday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced," Beck wrote on X.

Tarik Skubal will start Saturday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced. https://t.co/IiliQ0VRSq — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 11, 2026

Skubal Watch Is On Across MLB

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Skubal back, that obviously helps the Tigers. But let's dig a little deeper. Skubal watch is on and all eyes across the league are going to be on him. That's because, again, he's among the most interesting trade candidates in recent memory across Major League Baseball, regardless of team. This is a two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner we're talking about who had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts before he underwent elbow surgery to remove a loose body. In the procedure, a nanoscope was used to make it less invasive, and clearly it has done wonders. Skubal is already set to return and has been throwing bullpens for a while.

He made one appearance in the minors on a rehab assignment with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps and was dominant across five shutout innings. In fact, he threw 55 pitches and 54 were strikes. That's absurd, even by his standards.

With Skubal now officially coming back on Saturday, all eyes will be on the trade market. We're just under two months away from the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Tigers are 28-40. There are 53 days between now (June 11) and the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Tigers have 45 games over that stretch. If Skubal makes a start every fifth game, that would be nine starts, but the schedule doesn't always work out perfectly and it's too early to know exactly how it will shake out. Regardless, teams are going to get to see Skubal on the mound a handful of times before the deadline arrives.

The more the merrier.

If the Tigers don't turn their season around and end up flipping Skubal, obviously they would want the biggest return. They're going to get over a month and a half of Skubal starts for him to show that he's at full strength. If he looks like he did before getting hurt, then Detroit will get a massive haul if it trades him.

Skubal's return couldn't come at a better time for Detroit — and Major League Baseball — in general. Any contender could use Skubal. The Tigers are getting him back at a time in which their season is at a crossroads. Maybe he helps to fix it. If not, he's coming back at a time that will give other teams plenty of time to see him in action and increase the price tag.

The Skubal sweepstakes is on.