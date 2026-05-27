Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Is Stealing the Show in the NL Again

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten a phenomenal season from Shohei Ohtani the pitcher so far this season. While this is the case, Ohtani's bat wasn't as red-hot to kick off the season. But things are changing.

Ohtani left the club's contest against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday early after being hit on the hand by a pitch. Ohtani stayed in to run, but was taken out shortly afterward as a precaution. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani would be pitching on Wednesday and that the club thinks he's in a "good spot."

This is good for baseball in general. Ohtani has been great all season as a pitcher and has finally started to really find his footing offensively over the last few weeks. Since May 12, Ohtani has played in 13 games and has slashed .395/.526/.698 with a 1.224 OPS, two homers, 13 RBIs, 12 walks, five doubles, one triple and 10 runs scored. In that same span, Ohtani has made two starts and has a 0.00 ERA and a 12-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 innings pitched.

Shohei Ohtani Looks Like The NL MVP Front-Runner

May 25, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) steps on to the mound and goes through his pitching motion after the final out of the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When he was hit on the hand, obviously there were fears about injury. You never want to see any star go down with an injury. But that is especially the case with Ohtani. This is a guy who moves the needle among baseball fans all across the world. The league is in a better position when Ohtani is on the field and playing well, like he is right now. He has been red-hot throughout the month of May on the mound and in the batter's box. That's electric and gets fans around the world interested. Fortunately, it sounds like he's alright. Hopefully, the hit by pitch doesn't impact his game in the short term.

Ohtani will take the mound on Wednesday night against the Rockies, sporting a 0.73 ERA in eight starts so far this season for the Dodgers to go along with a 54-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 innings pitched. Again, baseball is at its best when Ohtani is thriving — both on the mound and in the batter's box. Fortunately, his bat has started to heat up.

Ohtani already has four Most Valuable Player Awards under his belt. Right now he looks like he's on pace for another. Ohtani is leading the league with four wins above replacement. Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies has the second-highest WAR in the league at 3.7. Ohtani's teammate, Andy Pages, has the third-highest mark in the National League at 3.5.

If Ohtani can keep hitting like he has lately, along with pitching well, it's going to be a lock.