Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update After Hit By Pitch, Early Exit

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani exited Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ohtani was hit by a pitch on the hand in the fourth inning, but stayed in the game to run the bases and seemed to be totally fine.

With the Dodgers up 9-1 in the fifth, it appeared to be a precautionary move to take out Ohtani with him scheduled to pitch on Wednesday.

Here's a look at where Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand in the bottom of the 4th. He didn't seem overly bothered by it and stayed in the game after being checked on by a trainer. pic.twitter.com/OZlrsBDuCB — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) May 27, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that was the case after Tuesday’s game. He said Ohtani will make his scheduled start on Wednesday, dispelling any concern about an injury to the two-way star.

“It got him on the pad, but I think it flipped his pinkie a little bit," Roberts said. "But I think we’re in a good spot.”

“He is gonna start tomorrow," Roberts added.

Ohtani is in the midst of an incredible year on the mound, allowing just four earned runs over 49 innings for a 0.73 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts to 13 walks and is firmly in the mix for the National League Cy Young award.

Roberts said before Tuesday’s game that Ohtani was going to hit and pitch on Wednesday for the second consecutive week. He doesn't know if that will be the case any longer.

"I haven’t decided yet if he’s gonna hit," Roberts said.

Ohtani didn’t hit on three straight pitching days before hitting last week against the San Diego Padres. He crushed a leadoff home run before firing five shutout innings.

Offensively, Ohtani is heating up as of late. On the year, he's hitting .270 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs and an OPS of .874. Over the last 15 games, he's hitting .321 with an OPS of 1.034.

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