Shocking Shohei Ohtani Stat Shows His True Greatness

Baseball fans around the league are fortunate to get to see Shohei Ohtani play baseball on daily basis.

That doesn't just mean Los Angeles Dodgers fans. But baseball fans in general because what he does simply hasn't been done before. There have been comparisons to Babe Ruth, but what Ohtani both offensively and as a pitcher has never been matched at a higher level and current baseball fans get to see history almost daily.

One talking point around Major League Baseball this season is the fact that Ohtani has been leading the league in both on-base streak and scoreless inning streak. The trend continued on Monday night. Ohtani, who is red-hot at the plate, blasted his third homer in four days.

Shohei Ohtani Insane History

Apr 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

On April 1, Ohtani didn't even have a homer yet. Now, he has three on the season. On Monday, Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 41 games to go along with his 22 2/3 scoreless innings streak on the mound. Both are still leading the league, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Shohei Ohtani currently has: The longest active on-base streak in MLB (41 games)," Langs wrote. "The longest active scoreless inning streak among SP in MLB (22 2/3 IP)."

That's not all, though. Ohtani passed Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for sole possession of the second-longest on-base streak for a Japanese-born player in big league history at 41 games. Ohtani is two games away from Suzuki.

"Longest on-base streaks, Japanese-born players in MLB history: 2009 Ichiro Suzuki: 43 games, 2025-26 Shohei Ohtani: 41 *active, 2004 Ichiro Suzuki: 40."

What Ohtani is doing on a nightly basis is unmatched. He had a somewhat slow start to the season offensively and yet he has been on base every game. He also has three homers and seven RBIs on the campaign as well. Again, he had a somewhat slow start to the season and these are still the numbers he's producing.

It's hard to imagine that there is going to be another player like Ohtani. There never was one before and hasn't been anyone close since. Ohtani is appointment viewing each night and no matter which team you root for, you should be trying to see him at least one time in person because he's special. One day, Ohtani is going to be the guy you tell your grandkids you saw play baseball and they may not believe you. There isn't a player in any sport like him.