The first major domino in the starting pitcher market has fallen. Former Cardinals and Brewers right-hander Dustin May has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Chicago White Sox, reports FanSided's Robert Murray.

At $17.5 million per year, it establishes the market for veteran mid-rotation starters this winter. That gives a solid number for pitchers like Michael Soroka, Foster Griffin, Casey Mize, Tyler Mahle, Nick Martinez, Nick Pivetta, and Matthew Boyd. All six starters project for multi-year deals north of $15 million per year, according to FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker.

Teams will sort their 40-man roster over the next few days. They have a deadline tonight to add prospects to the 40-man roster who could be exposed to the Rule 5 Draft. Then there's the non-tender deadline on November 20. Once those two dates pass, there should be more movement in the free-agent market.

The deal has no bearing on what Tarik Skubal will earn. The former Tigers and Dodgers ace is expected to reset the pitching market, but he's also arguably the best pitcher in MLB right now.

White Sox Take Huge Gamble on Dustin May

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox are coming off their first postseason appearance since 2021. They've successfully changed the culture and have the makings of a promising contention window. Their top priority this offseason is bolster a starting rotation, as manager Will Venable had to be creative in managing his rotation.

May was once a former Top 100 prospect whose career was nearly derailed by injuries. But 2026 proved to be his healthiest year. In 31 starts between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, he pitched to a 4.70 ERA over 145.2 innings. The ERA is unsightly, but underlying metrics suggest he's a more capable arm. He has a 3.63 FIP, 3.96 xFIP, and a 3.99 SIERA, which paint him more as a mid-rotation guy.

Perhaps the most intriguing part about May is his raw stuff. His velocity bounced back in 2026, averaging just under 97 MPH on his four-seamer and sinker. Combine that with elite feel to spin the ball, as his curveball and sweeper averaged north of 3100 RPM, he has the type of difference-making stuff Chicago needs. But the question is can they get the results that the Dodgers, Brewers, and Cardinals couldn't quite harness.

The White Sox are banking on May to stay healthy and get better results from his raw stuff. The key will be to get better results from his breaking pitches, which added up to -8 run value on Statcast. The sweeper, in particular, is one pitch the organization needs to turn around, as it's May's best weapon against right-handed hitters. If they can get 70 starts out of him while also improving his breaking ball results, the deal should age favorably.

May joins a rotation that includes Anthony Kay, Noah Schultz, Sean Burke, David Sandlin, and Davis Martin as options. Bullpen ace Grant Taylor is also expected to move back to the rotation this offseason. The only remaining need left on that front is landing a frontline starter to anchor their rotation.

What the Dustin May Deal Means for the Rotation Market

May is the first of many mid-rotation starters on the market. As mentioned above, six pitchers on the open market are in a similar tier. There should be more movement on the rotation front, especially now that there's a clearer picture of the type of contract to sign for that tier of starters.

Pitchers like Soroka, Griffin, Mize, Pivetta, Boyd, and Mahle should sign before the lockout occurs on December 2. Given the uncertainty facing such pitchers over that time period, there is an incentive to secure their next contract before that happens.