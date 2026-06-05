How Latest Development in Tarik Skubal Injury Saga Impacts Tigers, Entire MLB

When it was first announced that Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was undergoing mid-season elbow surgery, the initial expectation was that the southpaw would be sidelined for multiple months. But now, one month after going on the injured list, the 29-year-old is already preparing to make his return to the big league mound.

Skubal is set to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, Detroit manager A.J. Hinch told reporters on Friday. This is major news for the Tigers, who have seen their record drop to 25-38 on the season entering Friday's action. But the speedy comeback of the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner could also have massive implications on the trade deadline.

The left-hander is widely viewed as one of the biggest names to monitor on the trade market, especially since he's an impending free agent. If Skubal's return helps spark a turnaround for Detroit, though, the Tigers may have second thoughts about trading away their highly touted starter.

Many teams will have their eyes on Tarik Skubal's rehab outing

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks toward the dugout after warming up before his first pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no exaggeration to say that Skubal's rehab start on Sunday could have league-altering ramifications. The southpaw's name has already been linked to multiple contending teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, as a potential trade target. And any club interested in possibly adding the left-hander to their starting pitching staff will be paying extra close attention to his first appearance on a mound since April 29.

The two-time All-Star had NanoScope surgery (or, as some people are calling it, the "Skubal Scope") to remove a loose body from his elbow. This particular type of surgery is what has allowed Skubal to get back on a mound so quickly after going on the injured list at the start of May. And if everything goes according to plan for the lefty, this procedure could be a game-changing option for other injured pitchers in the future.

Thus, Skubal's return could have an impact on the current MLB season in terms of how the Tigers perform with their ace back in the rotation and what that might mean for the trade deadline. At the same time, how the southpaw pitches after his surgery could have massive implications on future seasons if other hurlers decide to have the same procedure. Either way, Skubal is leaving his mark on the league in several ways.