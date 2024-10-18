Embattled High-Priced Chicago White Sox Player Makes Big Decision to Hopefully Impact Future
Embattled Chicago White Sox star Yoan Moncada is trying to work his way back into a big-league job in 2025. In order to do that, Moncada is going to lace up his spikes in November for his native Cuba at the Premier 12 Tournament.
Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero had the information on social media.
Sources: Yoan Moncada decided to participate in the Premier 12 with Cuba in recent hours and will soon join to the team in South Korea.
Moncada, 29, is in the process of getting his visa to the Asian country.
Now, Moncada is currently on the White Sox still, but he won't be for long. The White Sox are assured to decline his $25 million option in favor of a $5 million buyout, which will make him a free agent. Because Moncada barely played in 2024, this tournament represents an early chance for him to show agents what he's still got.
The former top prospect in the sport, Moncada has spent nine years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox and White Sox. He put together a great year in 2019 with 25 homers and 79 RBI, but it's been all downhill since then. He hit just .225 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with six homers and 24 RBI. Then, he hit .263 with 14 homers in 2021 and .212 in 2022 with 12 homers.
Injuries have been a major issue for Moncada over the last few years. He played 104 games in 2022, 92 in 2023 and just 12 this past season.
Because of his age (29) and former top prospect status, Moncada is assured to get another opportunity this offseason. It's just a question of whether a team gives him a guaranteed job on a low salary or if he needs to take a minor league deal.
The Premier 12 tournament features the top twelve nations in the world and is one of the signature events alongside the World Baseball Classic and the Olympics (when baseball is part of the calendar).
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.