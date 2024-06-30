Escalator Malfunction Leads to Multiple Injuries at Milwaukee Brewers Game
An escalator malfunction at American Family Field left multiple fans injured on Saturday night, the Milwaukee Brewers have confirmed in a statement.
The incident occurred right after the Brewers lost 5-3 at the hands of the Chicago Cubs. The escalator in question was bringing fans from the terrace to the loge level when it malfunctioned and increased its downward speed.
Overall, 11 people were injured. Five of the victims were treated at the ballpark, while the other six were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Per the Brewers' statement, the stadium's on-site physician and Emergency Medical Services arrived promptly and performed their jobs accordingly.
American Family Field opened in 2001, then known as Miller Park. Some adjustments were made in 2006 and its scoreboard and outfield grass were replaced in ensuing years, but it has not undergone many significant renovations in the past two decades.
Just last fall, however, the Wisconsin State Senate and Governor Tony Evers approved a new stadium deal for the Brewers. In addition to keeping the franchise in town through at least 2050, the agreement provided over $500 million in public funding for the Brewers to renovate and improve American Family Field.
The Brewers' lease was previously set to expire in 2030.
American Family Field is the 18th-oldest ballpark in MLB, placing it right around the middle of the pack across the league in terms of age. It seats 41,900 fans, which ranks 14th in the league.
The Brewers and Cubs are set to close out their divisional series back at American Family Field on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
