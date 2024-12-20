ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney Takes Shot at Chicago Cubs After Sammy Sosa Apology
On Thursday, former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa issued an apology for his connection to the Steroid Era. After that happened, the Cubs invited Sosa back into the "family," issuing him an invitation to an offseason organizational function.
After all this went down, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney seemingly took a shot at the Cubs on social media:
Organizations that insist upon apologies from the Steroid Era players in return for entrance into team events should be required to issue their own apologies, for looking the other way while cashing checks. The sanctimony is ridiculous.
Considering it's an opinion, Olney can't be considered "wrong," and there's certainly a lot of truth behind what he said. While the Steroid Era is considered a stain on the game's history by most, there's no doubt that he great home run race of 1998 between Sosa and Mark McGwire helped baseball soar in popularity and certainly helped make the league and it's franchises a great deal of money.
Furthermore, the Cubs franchise popularity certainly heightened given the success of Sosa, who stayed with the organization until ater the 2004 season.
One of the best players of his era, Sosa hit 609 home runs over 18 years with the Cubs, White Sox, Orioles and Texas Rangers. He was a seven-time All-Star, a six-time Silver Slugger, an MVP, a Home Run Derby champion and a winner of the Roberto Clemente Award.
Sosa received MVP votes in nine different seasons over the course of his prestigious career.
