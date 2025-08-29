MLB Reporter Pays for 15-Mile Wager After Huge Giants Victory Thursday Night
Every run proved costly for Justice delos Santos.
San Francisco Giants reporter Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News in San Francisco certainly got his steps in to pay off a bet with Chicago Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian.
During Wednesday night's game, Santos told Bastian that he would run a mile for every run scored in the matchup between the Giants and the Cubs. The two teams picked a good night to score 15 combined runs in a contest the Giants won 12-3.
Here's the hilarious clip of Santos discussing the bet that he would have to pay off.
By the way, he did it.
Safe to say he might think twice before making that bet next time!
