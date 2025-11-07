Experts Favoring Mariners To Land Munetaka Murakami Amid Posting News
As free agency begins across Major League Baseball, we know at least one big name will sign by the end of the year.
Japanese star corner infielder Munetaka Murakami was posted by the Yakult Swallows on Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Beginning Saturday, Murakami will have 45 days to broker an agreement with a major league team to begin his career in the United States.
The Seattle Mariners have had no shortage of Japanese-born stars through the years, and they're losing both of their corner infielders to free agency. Murakami seems like a natural fit, but what are the odds Seattle winds up paying whatever hefty price tag the 25-year-old will command?
Mariners lead expert poll of Murakami predictors
On Friday, an expert poll of MLB.com writers installed the Mariners as the clear favorites.
Of the 46 writers, 46% predicted the Mariners would be the team to sign Murakami this winter. Second place was the Los Angeles Dodgers at 28%, and third was the New York Yankees at 9%.
"The Mariners are facing the prospect of losing first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez in free agency, so they could have a significant amount of interest in Murakami’s big bat," the site's accompanying article read. "He can man either corner infield position -- he played about 75% of his games in Japan at third base. But Murakami’s calling card is his top-notch power."
Murakami clubbed 22 home runs in only 56 games for the Swallows this past season, and he set a Japanese record with 56 in 2022. But if there's anything to be concerned about, it's his high strikeout rate and questionable defense at third base.
Plus, Murakami could command a contract in the $200 million range this winter. The Mariners might well be able to afford that in a vacuum, but it may not be feasible to do a deal like that and also reunite with Naylor, who the front office has all but confirmed as its top priority.
The sight of Murakami launching home runs in a Mariners uniform is enticing, but no one can yet say with absolute confidence that it will manifest in reality.
