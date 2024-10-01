Fastball On SI Staff Makes 2024 MLB Playoffs, World Series Predictions

Fastball

The 2024 MLB Postseason is set to get underway on Tuesday, and the path to the World Series may be more wide open than it has been in years.

Jul 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) on first base after his single during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Jul 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) on first base after his single during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Fall has begun, and playoff baseball has come along with it.

The 2024 MLB Postseason is set to get underway on Tuesday, with a full month of October action to follow. The best-of-three Wild Card Series will lead to the best-of-five Divisional Series, best-of-seven League Championship Series and eventually, the World Series itself.

Fastball On SI staff writers Sam Connon and Brady Fakras made their predictions for how everything will shake out in October, from the first round all the way through the Fall Classic. Here are their picks for each and every matchup throughout the postseason:

AL Wild Card Series

Sam Connon: Detroit Tigers def. Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles def. Kansas City Royals

Brady Farkas: Houston Astros def. Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals def. Baltimore Orioles

NL Wild Card Series

Sam Connon: New York Mets def. Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres def. Atlanta Braves

Brady Farkas: Milwaukee Brewers def. New York Mets, San Diego Padres def. Atlanta Braves

ALDS

Sam Connon: Detroit Tigers def. Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees def. Baltimore Orioles

Brady Farkas: Cleveland Guardians def. Houston Astros, New York Yankees def. Kansas City Royals

NLDS

Sam Connon: Philadelphia Phillies def. New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers def. San Diego Padres

Brady Farkas: Philadelphia Phillies def. Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres def. Los Angeles Dodgers

ALCS

Sam Connon: New York Yankees def. Detroit Tigers in 5

Brady Farkas: New York Yankees def. Cleveland Guardians in 6

NLCS

Sam Connon: Philadelphia Phillies def. Los Angeles Dodgers in 5

Brady Farkas: Philadelphia Phillies def. San Diego Padres in 7

World Series

Sam Connon: Philadelphia Phillies def. New York Yankees in 5

Brady Farkas: Philadelphia Phillies def. New York Yankees in 7

