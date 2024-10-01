Fastball On SI Staff Makes 2024 MLB Playoffs, World Series Predictions
Fall has begun, and playoff baseball has come along with it.
The 2024 MLB Postseason is set to get underway on Tuesday, with a full month of October action to follow. The best-of-three Wild Card Series will lead to the best-of-five Divisional Series, best-of-seven League Championship Series and eventually, the World Series itself.
Fastball On SI staff writers Sam Connon and Brady Fakras made their predictions for how everything will shake out in October, from the first round all the way through the Fall Classic. Here are their picks for each and every matchup throughout the postseason:
AL Wild Card Series
Sam Connon: Detroit Tigers def. Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles def. Kansas City Royals
Brady Farkas: Houston Astros def. Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals def. Baltimore Orioles
NL Wild Card Series
Sam Connon: New York Mets def. Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres def. Atlanta Braves
Brady Farkas: Milwaukee Brewers def. New York Mets, San Diego Padres def. Atlanta Braves
ALDS
Sam Connon: Detroit Tigers def. Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees def. Baltimore Orioles
Brady Farkas: Cleveland Guardians def. Houston Astros, New York Yankees def. Kansas City Royals
NLDS
Sam Connon: Philadelphia Phillies def. New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers def. San Diego Padres
Brady Farkas: Philadelphia Phillies def. Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres def. Los Angeles Dodgers
ALCS
Sam Connon: New York Yankees def. Detroit Tigers in 5
Brady Farkas: New York Yankees def. Cleveland Guardians in 6
NLCS
Sam Connon: Philadelphia Phillies def. Los Angeles Dodgers in 5
Brady Farkas: Philadelphia Phillies def. San Diego Padres in 7
World Series
Sam Connon: Philadelphia Phillies def. New York Yankees in 5
Brady Farkas: Philadelphia Phillies def. New York Yankees in 7
