Los Angeles Dodgers’ Four-Game Skid Reaches 90-Year Low

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions and have more firepower on their roster than anyone else. While this is the case, even they can struggle, and we're seeing that right now.

Los Angeles is dealing with its first real taste of adversity in 2026. The Dodgers, despite now having Mookie Betts back in the lineup, dropped their fourth straight game on Tuesday night while facing the San Francisco Giants. That's not all, though. In fact, MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that this is the first time since 1936 that Los Angeles has lost four straight games by four or more runs.

"The Dodgers have lost 4 straight games, all by 4+ runs," Langs wrote. "It’s the first time they’ve done so since July 1936 (!!!). It’s tied for the franchise’s longest single-season such streak (joined NL in 1890). Between the 1936 stretch & now, every other franchise had at least 4 such streaks of 4+ games."

MLB Impact Of Dodgers' Cold Streak

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) takes batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have lost 4 straight games, all by 4+ runs



It’s the first time they’ve done so since July 1936 (!!!)



It’s tied for the franchise’s longest single-season such streak (joined NL in 1890)



Between the 1936 stretch & now, every other franchise had at least 4 such… — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 13, 2026

That's certainly not what you expect to see when it comes to the Dodgers. Again, this is the two-time reigning World Series champs we're talking about. Los Angeles has multiple former MVPs on its roster. The Dodgers have two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and two others who very well could enter the Cy Young conversation in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

On paper, this team should be indestructible, but that's just not the nature of the business. Baseball is awesome in large part because of how unpredictable it is. Who would've predicted that the Dodgers would lose four straight at any point this year? If you look at this roster on paper, it wouldn't have been a safe bet. And yet, here we are.

It's the same reason why the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays went to seven games in the World Series last fall. While Los Angeles clearly was the better team on paper, anything can happen in Major League Baseball on a nightly basis.

If you look at the Dodgers over the span of the entire 162-game season, they're going to win most of the games. But, given a one-day sample, any team can win on a given day. Even the Dodgers can have a cold streak. In the long run, they're going to be fine and should be the favorites to win the World Series again. But that doesn't mean that other teams can't beat them on any given night.