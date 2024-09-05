Former All-Star, Chicago White Sox Infielder to Announce Retirement
After 15 years in the big leagues, former Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus is retiring.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that he'll sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Rangers on Friday.
Though he hadn't been officially retired, the 36-year-old native of Venezuela hasn't played all season. He was in camp with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this year.
He's most known for his tenure with the Rangers, who he played for from 2009-2010. With Texas, he finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting (2009) and also made the All-Star Game in 2010 and 2012. He helped the Rangers get to the World Series in both 2010 and 2011.
After leaving Texas, Andrus spent two years with the Athletics and two more years with the White Sox.
A lifetime .269 hitter, Andrus provided the White Sox with some veteran leadership in 2022 and 2023. He also filled in at shortstop for Tim Anderson, who dealt with injury. In Chicago, he hit .258.
Andrus stole 30 or more bases in five different seasons and was also remarkably durable. He played 145 games or more in 11 different seasons.
Given what Andrus means to the Rangers, it wouldn't be shocking to see multiple former teammates come out to say goodbye on Friday. Andrus remains very close with Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre and recently attended Beltre's Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown.
The Rangers will play the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
