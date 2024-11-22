Former All-Star Reportedly on the Trade Market For Chicago White Sox
According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox are listening to trade offers for former All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
Passan made the note on Friday as he listed the White Sox as one of the most intriguing teams of the entire offseason.
While the White Sox haven't completely been stripped for parts, they're on their way, with Crochet primed to be moved, outfielder Andrew Benintendi available via trade and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. destined to go at some point, too. Even if they improve from their 121-loss season, the roster the White Sox are bound to field in 2025 will be a reasonable facsimile of a minor league team in a big league stadium.
After starting slow in 2024, Benintendi finished the year with 20 homers and 64 RBI. He just just .229 with a .289 on-base percentage, but perhaps in a deeper lineup he could find success again in those metrics.
A nine-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees and White Sox, Benintendi is a lifetime .270 hitter with 98 homers and 493 RBI. He made the All-Star team back in 2022 and helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018. He also won a Gold Glove Award back in 2021.
Benintendi has three years and $50-ish million left on his deal, making him a tough contract to move at the age of 30. If the Sox are interested in recouping good prospects for him, they should be willing to take on a majority of his money. If it's just about getting rid of the money, the Sox likely won't have many takers or won't be able to attract a top return.
