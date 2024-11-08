Former All-Star Jake Peavy Criticizes Dodgers Moving Mookie Betts Back to Infield
The Los Angeles Dodgers may have just won the World Series, but that doesn't mean they're afraid to shake things up.
At the MLB General Manager Meetings earlier this week, Dodgers executive vice president Brandon Gomes said Mookie Betts was likely to move back to the infield in 2025. After trying to use Betts at second base in 2023 and and shortstop in 2024, Betts returned to right field full-time down the stretch and in the playoffs this year.
One of Betts' former teammates, however, is not keen on the idea of playing the eight-time All-Star out of position again.
Jake Peavy, who played with Betts on the Boston Red Sox in 2014, was asked about his thoughts on the move on Thursday's episode of "MLB Tonight" on MLB Network. The retired pitcher and host Brian Kelly both stood in opposition to the Dodgers' decision to weaken their own outfield, which they saw as a consequence of shifting Betts back to the infield.
"I don't like him at shortstop, I think it was a lot to ask," Peavy said. "He can do it, but he's not above average. You want to be as strong as you could ever be at the shortstop position. I hope it's second base, but I think he's better suited – he's as good of a right fielder, if not the best, we have in the game."
Peavy may not have played in the outfield or infield, but he is certainly qualified to talk about defense. He won a Gold Glove with the Chicago White Sox in 2012, made just 16 errors in 15 years and finished his career with five defensive runs saved.
On the mound, Peavy racked up 152 wins, 2,207 strikeouts and a 39.2 WAR. The three-time All-Star won the 2007 NL Cy Young with the San Diego Padres, on top of winning World Series rings with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants in 2013 and 2014.
Betts, despite being 11 years younger than Peavy, has already cobbled together an even more impressive resume. Between his six seasons in Boston and his five in Los Angeles, Betts' career WAR has climbed all the way up to 69.6, which ranks second among active position players.
As a prospect coming up through the Red Sox's farm system, Betts was a second baseman. But because Dustin Pedroia held down that role in Boston at the time, Betts became an outfielder and went on to win six Gold Gloves.
Betts has recorded 132 defensive runs saved in right field throughout his career. In his 118 appearances at second base, he has posted four defensive runs saved, on top of three defensive runs saved in 81 games at short.
Peavy and Kenny both pointed out that Betts' range and glove in right field gave the Dodgers a massive leg up on the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, considering Juan Soto was manning the position for the Yankees. Giving up on that advantage in the name of defensive versatility is a bold decision, and it remains to be seen how long the move sticks this time around.
Betts appeared in just 116 games this past regular season, missing nearly two months with a fractured wrist. Upon his return, Betts played 338.0 of his 346.0 innings in right.
