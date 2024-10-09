Former American League MVP and Chicago White Sox Star Makes Big Move in Comeback Attempt
Former Chicago White Sox star and American League MVP Jose Abreu is taking the first steps toward getting back to the big leagues in 2025.
According to Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero, Abreu has signed in the Puerto Rican winter ball league.
Sources: José Abreu signed with the Senadores of San Juan in Puerto Rico’s winter ball.
Abreu will begin his journey toward an MLB comeback in 2025.
He will soon report to the Senadores for the winter season, which starts in early November.
Abreu was released by the Houston Astros earlier this season and did not seek another immediate opportunity, but he's apparently ready to try again now.
He hit only .124 for the Astros in 113 at-bats this year. He had two homers and seven RBI and posted an OPS+ of 3. The Astros are still paying his three-year, $58.5 million deal. If he does sign a major league deal in 2025, he can sign for the league minimum, with the Astros still paying the remainder.
The 37-year-old Abreu has spent 11 years in the big leagues with the White Sox and Astros after a decorated career in Cuba. He's a .283 lifetime hitter who is a three-time All-Star. He led the American League in RBIs in both 2019 and 2020 and took home the MVP Award in 2020.
While his recent big-league track record doesn't look great, a strong showing in Puerto Rico could earn him at least a minor league opportunity this offseason.
We'll continue to follow along how he does on the winter ball scene.
