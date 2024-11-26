Former Atlanta Braves Hitting Coach Lands Job with Seattle Mariners
After spending 10 years as the hitting coach of the Atlanta Braves, Kevin Seitzer has reportedly been hired by the Seattle Mariners in the same position. The Braves moved on from Seitzer at the end of the year.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Sources: Kevin Seitzer, the longtime Braves’ hitting coach, is being hired to the same role in Seattle.
But Edgar Martinez will also return to the Mariners’ coaching staff though in a broader role, overseeing the club’s overall hitting program.
Seitzer helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021 and helped them become a perennial National League contender over the last decade.
Also from Kramer:
Seitzer was influential in the development of Braves homegrown products such as Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson. He also helped Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna produce the finest seasons of their respective careers.
Now, the Braves have had an excellent roster with excellent players, so it remans to be seen how much of the success was a product of Seitzer and how much was a product of just good players with natural ability.
We'll get a better sense of that answer in Seattle, where the M's aren't loaded with as much star power as the Braves. Julio Rodriguez has great potential, and Cal Raleigh was a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger at catcher, but beyond that, the M's are a roster filled with questions and a whole lot of strikeout problems.
Seattle finished 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs. The Braves hired Tim Hyers as their newest hitting coach.
