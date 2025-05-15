Former Braves, Dodgers All-Star Rafael Furcal Facing Felony Battery Charges
Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal turned himself in to authorities in Broward County, Florida, on Wednesday amid accusations that he threw a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle on Monday.
Furcal, who was a three-time All-Star between 2000 and 2014, is facing multiple felony charges, one of which is for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The 47-year-old has been released on bond.
This is not Furcal's first run-in with the law, as he was arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence in both 2000 and 2004.
Furcal won NL Rookie of the Year with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, then led the NL in triples and made his first All-Star appearance in 2003. He left to join the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent ahead of the 2006 campaign, eventually returning to All-Star status in 2010.
The Dodgers traded Furcal to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, and he proceeded to win his first World Series ring that October. The Dominican infielder made another All-Star appearance in 2012.
Furcal underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013, saw action in nine games with the Miami Marlins in 2014, then fizzled out on a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He finished his career with a .281 batting average and .748 OPS, totaling 1,817 hits, 113 home runs, 311 doubles, 69 triples, 314 stolen bases, 587 RBIs, 1,063 runs and a 39.5 WAR.
The only other MLB player to reach all of those count stats in that span was Jimmy Rollins.
Further details on Furcal's incident have yet to be released.
