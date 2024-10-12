Former Batting Champion Takes Critical Step in Rehab Appearance For New York Mets
On Friday night, New York Mets utility player Jeff McNeil reached base twice as part of a rehab assignment in the Arizona Fall League.
He singled to right field in his first at-bat, according to @MLBPipeline on social media:
In his first @MLBazFallLeague appearance since 2015, rehabbing @Mets IF/OF Jeff McNeil lines a single into right field!
McNeil is playing in the Arizona Fall League as part of a rehab assignment. He is hoping to be included on the Mets NLCS roster. That series begins on Sunday night, meaning that McNeil will play in the AFL again on Saturday. McNeil has been out with a fractured right wrist.
It's unusual for someone with the age and experience of McNeil to play in the Arizona Fall League, which is for younger and prospect-type players, but there really aren't other options. The minor league seasons are over, so that wasn't an option. There's a chance that McNeil could have played some sim games against Mets farmhands, but a lot of those minor leaguers have likely been shut down for the year as well.
A seven-year veteran, McNeil is hitting .238 this year with 12 homers and 44 RBI. He provides the Mets with some versatility at second base, third base and in the outfield. A former batting champion (2021), McNeil is a .289 career hitter. He hit .326 in that 2021 season and also hit a career-high 23 homers back in 2019. He's a two-time All-Star.
The Mets will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Game 1 is Sunday night from LA. First pitch is 8:08 p.m. ET.
