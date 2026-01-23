Why Max Scherzer Might Not Be Signed Until After Opening Day

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer plans to pitch in 2026, but may wait until after Opening Day to find a new home.

The 41-year-old Scherzer told The Athletic that he is healthy and ready to sign if the “right teams call.” If the right opportunity doesn't come available ahead of spring training, Scherzer would be willing to wait until after the regular season begins to sign.

Scherzer pitched well for the Blue Jays in the ALCS and World Series last year, posting a 3.77 ERA across three starts. Most notably, Scherzer gave up just one run in 4 and 1/3 innings pitched in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

The strong postseason for Scherzer came after an up-and-down regular season, in which he battled thumb inflammation in the first few months of the year with Toronto. Scherzer posted a 5–5 record with a 5.19 ERA in 17 regular season starts. It was the highest ERA of his 18-year Hall of Fame career.

