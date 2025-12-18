Former Blue Jays All-Star Could Help Mariners Shake Up AL West Race

The Seattle Mariners have had a relatively quiet offseason thus far. While they were able to keep Josh Naylor around for five more years, they also suffered a big loss when Jorge Polanco signed with the New York Mets.

They need help at second base with Polanco gone, and fortunately, there are options. They have been linked to Brendan Donovan and Ketel Marte, but their choices aren’t limited to those players.

In fact, another option may present itself. Bo Bichette played second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, and Mark Feinsand listed the Mariners as a possible fit for him as they try to replace Polanco.

Mariners Could Shake Up AL West Race With Bo Bichette

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) runs after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This potential move could be huge for the Mariners. If they do sign Bichette, it should take them over the top in the American League West.

The division was close this year with Seattle winning 90 games and the Houston Astros winning 87. But with Bichette, Seattle would be the clear favorite to win the division entering 2026.

Their lineup would receive a major boost and they would have yet another proven bat to give them the edge over the majority of the American League. It would also be a good way for them to get back at the Blue Jays for the ALCS.

Toronto beat Seattle in seven games, and that was without Bichette even active. He’ll need to stay healthy, and it remains to be seen if Seattle will be willing to give him a long-term contract.

But if they did it with Naylor, it’s not out of the question that they could cough up some money for Bichette, especially if they are serious about making it to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Bichette would make the Mariners a legitimate threat to win a title and would clearly put them well above the rest of the competition in the AL West. Bichette, Naylor, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh could form one of the best lineups in all of Major League Baseball.

It will be interesting to see where Seattle lands in its search for offense. If they can’t land Donovan or Marte, then they could easily pivot to Bichette.

