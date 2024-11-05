Former Blue Jays Star Given QO by Current Team, Making Path Back to Toronto Tougher
On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers issued a qualifying offer to free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez is likely to decline the offer (1 year, $21.05 million) in search of a more lucrative multi-year deal.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, 13 players around baseball received qualifying offers. Most are likely to reject them.
There were 13 players who received qualifying offers today by the deadline:
Willy Adames
Pete Alonso
Alex Bregman
Corbin Burnes
Max Fried
Teoscar Hernandez
Sean Manaea
Nick Martinez
Nick Pivetta
Anthony Santander
Luis Severino
Juan Soto
Christian Walker
Several Blue Jays fans had wanted to see the Jays bring Hernandez back this offseason, but this news makes it a little tougher to see. Not only would signing Hernandez require a significant financial commitment from the Jays, it would also require forfeiture of a high draft pick. For a team that needs to develop prospects, it could be tough to give away a top draft pick for a player who just turned 32.
If the Jays were to give up a top draft pick, they may be more likely to do it for a player like Soto, who is 26 and a generationally-gifted hitter.
Hernandez just helped the Dodgers win the World Series by hitting 33 homers and bringing in 99 runs. He spent six years with the Jays, helping them get to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2021 and was traded to Seattle before the 2023 season.
He's also played for the Houston Astros in addition to the Mariners, Dodgers and Jays.
