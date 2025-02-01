Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers Star J.D. Martinez Not Planning to Retire
Six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez does not plan to retire at the age of 37.
The slugger, who won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, is planning to play in 2025, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
J.D. Martinez, a big influence in the Mets’ winning clubhouse, is aiming to play in 2025.
A 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led all of baseball in RBI (130) back in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series and is universally regarded as a good clubhouse presence.
Plenty of teams could still use offense at this point, though it's not known what kind of situation Martinez is looking for.
The Seattle Mariners could use a designated hitter, though Martinez has been open about not wanting to play at the end of his career in places that will suppress offense.
