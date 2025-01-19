Former Boston Red Sox, New York Mets Catcher Kevin Plawecki Announces Retirement
Veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki has retired from baseball, he announced Saturday on Instagram.
"There comes a time where all good things must come to an end," Plawecki wrote. "As a player, it’s time for me to move on. I’ve been blessed to play this game my whole life including the last 13 years professionally. I cannot thank every team enough for the opportunities to wear their uniforms. I did not take it for granted."
Plawecki played eight seasons in the big leagues, most recently suiting up for the Texas Rangers in 2022. He appeared in 75 games with the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate in 2024, batting .260 with 11 home runs, 38 RBI and a .783 OPS.
Despite his playing days coming to an end, the 33-year-old will be hanging around in the Padres' organization as a minor league player development coach.
Plawecki got his start as a professional back in 2012, when the New York Mets picked him in the first round out of Purdue. He was a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball entering 2015, and he wound up making his MLB debut that season.
The Mets held onto Plawecki for four seasons, until they traded him to the Cleveland Indians in 2019. During his four-year stint in Queens, Plawecki hit .218 with 14 home runs, 75 RBI, a .638 OPS and a 2.8 WAR.
Cleveland non-tendered Plawecki at the end of the following season, opening the door for him to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Plawecki proceeded to hit .305 with four home runs, 32 RBI, a .778 OPS and a 0.8 WAR in 88 games between 2020 and 2021, before stumbling in 2022 and getting designated for assignment in September.
Over the course of his MLB career, Plawecki posted a .235 batting average with a .654 OPS, racking up 298 hits, 22 home runs, 137 RBI, two defensive runs saved and a 2.3 WAR. Down in the minors, he hit .289 with 600 hits, 60 home runs, 335 RBI and an .802 OPS.
