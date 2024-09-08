Former Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees Star Diagnosed with Cancer, Vows to Beat It
National Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs revealed on Saturday that he is battling prostate cancer. He also vowed to beat it, he said on social media.
I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell #positiveattitude
We're certainly all wishing Boggs the best in his fight.
One of the best hitters in baseball history, Boggs spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He was an original member of the Rays franchise when they began play in 1998.
Boggs recorded 3,010 career hits, getting his 3,000th with the Rays as part of the organization's first major milestones. He hit 118 home runs and drove in more than 1,000 runs through his illustrious career.
Boggs played third base, winning two Gold Gloves. He also made 12 All-Star Games and won five batting titles. He was an eight-time Silver Slugger who won an elusive World Series as a member of the 1996 Yankees. He hit .368 with the Red Sox back in 1985 and played with the Red Sox during the heartbreaking 1986 World Series loss to the Mets.
Boggs was a .273 career hitter in the postseason, advancing there six times.
He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2005. He is widely known as one of the greatest characters in the Hall of Fame and is often among the most listened to people each year in Cooperstown.
