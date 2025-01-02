Former MVP Kris Bryant's Role with Colorado Rockies Coming into Focus
According to Colorado Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt, Kris Bryant will see action at both designated hitter and right field in 2025.
Though known more for his time in left field and at third base, Bryant has played 167 career games in right, even playing 12 out there last year for the Rockies.
From an MLB.com article on Bryant's situation:
There is a plan for Bryant to operate as a designated hitter and right fielder, with the Rockies giving other regulars turns at DH when Bryant is in right.
“We’re better if he can rotate,” Schmidt said. “Maybe he plays more in the outfield more on the road than at home. He can play out there a couple times at home. I don’t see him strictly as a DH.”
Bryant, who turns 33 years old this week, has had a disastrous tenure with Colorado. Signed to a seven-year deal before the 2022 season, he's played just 159 games in three years. Even when he has played, he hasn't been that productive, hitting just .250 with 17 homers and 60 RBI.
Prior to signing in Colorado, he had been one of the most productive players in the league for years. A five-time All-Star with the Chicago Cubs, Bryant won the Rookie of the Year Award back in 2015 and captured the National League MVP in 2016.
He's received MVP votes in three different seasons and hit 39 homers back in his MVP campaign.
In addition to the Cubs and Rockies, he's also played for the San Francisco Giants.
