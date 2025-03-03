Former Chicago White Sox Ace Discusses Controversial Contract Stance From Before Trade
Last year, then-Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet made waves with his stance on a potential trade.
The White Sox, in the midst of a historically-bad season that saw them finish 41-121, were clearly looking to trade Crochet in order to accelrate a lengthy rebuild.
However, Crochet said he wouldn't pitch in the postseason unless he was given a contract extension by the acquiring team. As a result, some fans labeled him as selfish. He wasn't moved, staying in Chicago until he was traded to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason.
Speaking on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, Crochet explained his position, saying that he didn't want to put his health at risk for a team that didn't have future plans for him. Crochet is a free agent after the 2026 season and was in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, and he certainly feared being overused and potentially injured again. A contract extension would have helped give him security.
The 25-year-old Maryland native went 6-12 for the White Sox last year with a 3.58 ERA. He made 32 starts, though several were shorter starts at the end of the season in order to preserve his health. In 146.0 innings, he struck out a whopping 209 hitters and made the All-Star Game.
The White Sox acquired several intriguing prospects from Boston, including top catching prospect Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery.
Crochet figures to start on Opening Day for the Red Sox, pairing with Walker Buehler and Tanner Houck at the top of the rotation.
