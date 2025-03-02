Corbin Carroll Weighs in on Injury That Caused Him to Leave Arizona Diamondbacks Game Early
Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Corbin Carroll left Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers early with back tightness, but he's not overly concerned about it.
Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com on social media:
Talked to @Dbacks OF Corbin Carroll. He said he wasn't overly concerned with the back tightness. Will take tomorrow off of swinging/playing, team has scheduled off day Tuesday. Doesn't feel like it's a big deal.
That's certainly good news, considering Carroll is arguably the most important player in the Arizona lineup.
Carroll, who won the Rookie of the Year award in the National League in 2023, hit just .231 last season with 22 homers and 74 RBI. He did steal 35 bases and hit much better in the second half (.259 vs. 213). If his adjustments from the second half can carry into the 2025 season as he hopes, the Diamondbacks will be in a position to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the loaded National League West.
Arizona missed the playoffs in 2024, finishing third in the division. They had been to the World Series in 2023.
A better year from Carroll isn't the only thing to look forward to if you're a Diamondbacks fan: The team also brought in former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on a multi-year deal. They should also have healthy years from Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez, who dealt with their own issues last year.
The Diamondbacks will continue Cactus League play for the next three weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27.
