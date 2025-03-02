Newly-Signed Gold Glover Set to Undergo More Injury Testing For Chicago White Sox
After being scratched with elbow inflammation on Saturday, new Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor is set to undergo more testing. While nothing is concrete right now, more testing certainly is worrisome and Taylor's availability for Opening Day could be in question if he has to be shut down for even a few days.
Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times had this information on social media:
Taylor isn't the only White Sox outfielder to be dealing with injuries early in camp, as Andrew Benintendi is out 4-6 weeks with a broken hand. His status for Opening Day is also in doubt right now.
Taylor, a 33-year-old Florida native, is headed into his 12th major league season, having played for the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals,. MInnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates. He's a lifetime .235 hitter who is more known for his defense, having won a Gold Glove in 2021. He also has solid speed, with 120 career stolen bases to his name. He hit a career-high 21 homers in 2023 and stole a career-high 24 bases in 2018.
He helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, pairing with young outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles at the time. The White Sox are coming off a season in which they set the Modern Era record for losses (121), and unfortunately, it doesn't seem like it will be much better this year after the team traded away ace pitcher Garrett Crochet in the offseason.
Opening Day is March 27 as the White Sox take on the Angels.
