Jerry Jones Points to Reason Micah Parsons Rubbed Him the Wrong Way Before Trade
Jerry Jones seemingly shed more light on what led to his decision to trade star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers right before the start of the 2025 season.
Before the trade took place, Parsons was seen lying on a training table during the Cowboys’ preseason finale against the Falcons. Parsons, who was not playing in the game as he continued to await a contract extension, appeared disengaged and disinterested in being at the game during this moment, though he was not at the table for long.
During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio before the Cowboys’ game against the Cardinals on Monday night, Jones indicated that Parsons lying on the training table at that moment rubbed him the wrong way.
“Not one time, not even in the hottest of two-a-days in August in Texas,” Jones said on SiriusXM with Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin and DeMarcus Ware, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “… I never seen either one of these two go over and lay on a damn training table in front of a million people.”
Jones also signaled he had doubts about Parsons ability to be a captain and leader. “You’ve seen us really give some serious contracts to other players,” he said. “The point is they got to love football and they got to love what it brings out in them.”
“This is not fair, Micah is not here. I really think a lot of Micah Parsons. And there wasn’t a question of wanting him on the team,” Jones also said. “But to anoint him in terms of (being captain of the defense), and everybody else looking at him, you better [do] some thinking.”
While Jones explained that wanting to improve the team’s run defense was a major reason for the trade, it seems clear Parsons didn’t have the leadership he wanted, which factored into the trade.
Parsons ended up landing with the Packers and earning his record-setting contract there. What the Cowboys no longer wanted has proven to be the Packers gain, as Parsons has already racked up 6.5 sacks and has been one of the league’s top defensive players again so far this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys hold one of the league’s worst defenses against both the pass and run.