Former Chicago White Sox Catcher Signs New Deal with San Diego Padres
Former Chicago White Sox catcher Martin Maldonado has signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that he also gets an invite to spring training out of the deal.
We had heard earlier this offseason that Maldonado, now 38, didn't want to retire.
He is a well-traveled 14-year veteran, having played with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. He spent parts of six years with Houston, winning the World Series with the 'Stros in 2022.
He signed with the White Sox before the 2024 season but lasted just 48 games. Never much of an offensive threat, he had just a .119 average and four home runs. Lifetime, he's a .203 hitter who is known for his defensive ability and ability to call a game.
A native of Puerto Rico, Maldonado made his major league debut back in 2011 with the Brewers. He won a Gold Glove Award with the Angels back in the 2017 season. Maldonado has been to the playoffs in six different years and brings playoff experience to a clubhouse as well. He's just a .169 hitter in the playoffs, but he does have three postseason home runs.
The Padres currently only have two catchers on the 40-man roster: Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan, so there is a chance for Maldonado to make the roster out of camp.
San Diego is coming off a year in which they finished second in the National League West and advanced to the NLDS.
