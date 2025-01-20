Former Chicago White Sox, Florida Marlins Manager Jeff Torborg Dies at 83
Jeff Torborg – who spent decades in MLB as a player, coach, manager and broadcaster – died at the age of 83 on Sunday morning.
Torborg played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1964 to 1970, then the California Angels from 1971 to 1973. He went on to work for the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins, as well as CBS Radio and FOX Sports.
A cause of death was not revealed, but Torborg was known to be battling Parkinson's disease later in life.
Torborg wasn't exactly a stat-sheet stuffer during his playing days, but he made sure to leave his mark in some pretty major ways.
In 1965, Torborg caught Sandy Koufax's perfect game, widely regarded as one of the best performances by a pitcher in MLB history. Torborg, Koufax and the Dodgers went on to win the World Series later that fall.
Torborg caught a no-hitter from Bill Singer in 1970, a few months before his contract go sold to the Angels. Then, in 1973, Torborg caught a no-hitter from Nolan Ryan, who would go on to toss six more across his Hall of Fame career.
The Angels would eventually trade Torborg to the St. Louis Cardinals, but he was released before the 1974 season and never played pro ball again. He finished his career batting .214 with 297 hits, eight home runs, 101 RBI, a .533 OPS and a 0.4 WAR.
It didn't take long for Torborg to get back into baseball, though, as he became Cleveland's bullpen coach in 1977. He took over as their manager midway through that season, and he remained in the position until he got dismissed in 1979.
Torborg spent most of the 1980s on the Yankees' coaching staff, until he got hired as the White Sox's manager in 1989. He got the club from 69 to 94 wins in 1990, earning AL Manager of the Year honors in the process.
The Mets poached Torborg in 1992, only to fire him early on in 1993.
Following a stint in the broadcast booth, Torborg returned to managing with the Montreal Expos in 2001. But when owner Jeffrey Loria took over the Marlins in 2002, he brought Torborg along with him.
Torborg led Florida to a 16-22 record to open 2003, resulting in Loria showing him the door. The Marlins went on to win the World Series that year after Jack McKeon took over as skipper.
In his career as a manager, Torborg posted a 634-718 record.
