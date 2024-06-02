Former Chicago White Sox' Manager Goes Viral For Rant Against Current Sox Skipper
Former Chicago White Sox' manager Ozzie Guillen, who led the White Sox to a World Series title in 2005, took current manager Pedro Grifol to task on Saturday.
On Friday night, the White Sox lost to the Milwaukee Brewers after allowing 23 hits. After the game, Grifol remarked that the team's defensive positioning may be to blame for all the open holes.
Per MLB.com:
"We have to look at the video for sure and see where we were, but look at the data and see what happened," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "[18] singles, it's somewhat alarming. But we'll look at it. This is the first game that this happened. I gotta give credit to them, too. Those guys grinded out at-bats. They put the ball in play."
Guillen, who is now a part of the team's broadcast coverage on NBC Sports Chicago, railed against those comments on Saturday's pre-game show:
Per @NBCSWhiteSox on social media:
Ozzie had a STRONG reaction to Pedro Grifol's comments about "data and analytics"
"Those data/analytic guys, they're a bunch of nerds with computers telling people what to do and say. Those guys never played the game.
"Put the computer down, go downstairs and be a coach."
The analytics vs. natural instinct vs. human element is a battle that's raged in baseball for the last decade or so as analytics have become more prevalent.
Guillen, who played for 16 years in the big leagues and then managed for nine years, definitely falls into the old school way of thinking.
As a player, Guillen spent 13 years with the White Sox, earning three All-Star nods. As a manager, he led the White Sox for eight years, registering five winning seasons and the World Series title.
