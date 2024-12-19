Former Chicago White Sox Pitcher Michael Soroka Signs with Washington Nationals
Now-former Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves pitcher Michael Soroka has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals.
Robert Murray of Fansided had the details on social media:
Free-agent pitcher Mike Soroka and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Soroka will be a starter with the Nats. First: @Ken_Rosenthal.
A former top prospect with the Braves, Soroka spent the 2024 season with the woeful White Sox after coming over in the trade for reliever Aaron Bummer. He went 0-10 for the season as the White Sox raced out to the worst record in modern baseball history (41-121). He started nine games and appeared as a reliever in 16 others. He had a 4.74 ERA for the season and struck out 84 batters in 79.2 innings. Though he had more success as a reliever, the Nats evidently view him as a starter.
Soroka made his major league debut with the Braves back in the 2018 season and proceeded to go 15-5 through his first 34 games. He made the All-Star Game in 2019 and looked like a front line ace until disaster struck on the injury front. He made just three appearances in 2020 because of an Achilles injury and then missed all of 2021 and 2022 with additional injuries and complications. He returned with Atlanta to make seven appearances in 2023, but he had a 6.40 ERA and was dealt in the aforementioned trade last offseason.
In Washington, Soroka will join MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray as starters. Mitchell Parker, Jake Irvin, Cade Cavialli and Joan Adon are also rotation options.
The Nationals finished fourth in the National League East at 71-91.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.