Former Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Mark Buehrle to Stay on Hall of Fame Ballot
The 2025 class of the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced on Tuesday night and while left-handed pitcher Mark Buehrle won't be getting in this time around, he will be staying on the ballot for at least another year.
According to the popular BBHOF tracker, Buehrle currently appears on 22.5 percent of HOF ballots, where five percent is the threshold to stay on the ballot. There are 176 ballots currently tallied.
The 45-year-old Buehrle spent 16 years in the big leagues, including 12 with the White Sox, one with the Miami Marlins and three with the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 214-160 overall, tossing a perfect game in his career and pitching to a 3.81 ERA.
He led the American League in innings pitched in two different seasons and was a four-time All-Star with the Sox. He helped Chicago capture the 2005 World Series championship and won double-digit games in 11 different seasons with the Sox.
He was part of the 2015 Blue Jays team that went to the ALCS, going 40-28 over three seasons. Remarkably durable, he made 33, 32 and 32 starts in his three years North of the Border. He also made the All-Star Game in 2014 and won double-digit games in each year. He retired after the 2015 season, making Toronto his last stop.
It's widely expected that Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner will get into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, and Ichiro's selection could be unanimous. He'd be the second player in history to earn that distinction, joining Billy Wagner.
