Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Infielder Roasted on "X" Over Controversial Post
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star infielder Zack Cozart is in hot water on Thursday over a controversial post he made on "X."
The Reds, and several other teams around baseball, posted a purple graphic in support of Spirit Day. They said "The Reds join MLB in going purple today in honor of #SpiritDay! We are proud to support LGBTQ youth and speak out against bullying."
That evidently didn't sit well with Cozart, who said "This sh*t is getting ridiculous... so sick of it... how many months and days do we celebrate real heroes of the military?" He also included some angry emojis.
Cozart was called out on social media by several people, including prominent baseball journalist Keith Law.
All the time, with the anthem, military flyovers, veteran appreciation days, GBA, Memorial Day, teams asking veterans to stand for everyone to applaud, and more. But one tweet about supporting LGBTQ+ youth is too much?
From the popular Bat Flips and Nerds account out of Great Britain:
That happens at almost every single game in MLB history you narrow minded bigot.
And from Jeff Young of Fansided:
The Reds held 4 Military Appreciation Nights in 2024 and offer discounts to military and first responders. Please do a little bit of research next time before throwing a fit about an organization supporting bullying against LGBTQ youth.
The 39-year-old Cozart spent nine years in the big leagues with the Reds and Los Angeles Angels. He was a .247 hitter who made the All-Star team with Cincinnati in 2017. He had 24 homers and 63 RBI that season.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.