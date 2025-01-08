Former Cincinnati Reds Key Trade Acquisition Could Begin Year in Minor Leagues
According to Cincinnati Reds reporter Gordon Wittenmeyer, the Cincinnati Reds could end up starting former top prospect Noelvi Marte in the minor leagues in 2025.
Maybe Marte will rebound with a spring for the ages and a stunning turnaround from 2024.
But Krall’s trying to win now with a new, high-priced manager and a few potential stars among his young core.
And nobody’s going to make the same mistake twice with this team when it comes to counting on any single player to become something he hasn’t already proven he is.
Now, Wittenmyer's article was more informed speculation rather than official report, but it's fairly easy to see how this could happen.
First, the Reds have a glut of guys capable of playing in the infield. Marte, Gavin Lux, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jeimer Candelario and Santiago Espinal are all on the 40-man roster.
De La Cruz is set as the shortstop, that much we know. McLain could play second base, but could also move to the outfield, where he played in the Arizona Fall League. Lux could play second, or he could play third, or he could play the outfield. Candelario could play third or first, and could be the designated hitter. Steer plays all over.
New manager Terry Francona has all spring to figure out the alignments, but it's easy to see how Marte could be squeezed out.
Acquired in a big trade from the Seattle Mariners in 2022, Marte was ranked as the No. 11 prospect in all of baseball in 2022. He was 29th in 2023, but missed the first 80 games over the aforementioned PED suspension.
He hit just .210 with four homers upon his return (229 at-bats). He had 18 RBI and stole nine bases.
He's still just 23 years old.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.