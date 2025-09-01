Blue Jays vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
The Toronto Blue Jays have just a three-game lead in the AL East standings, as a 5-5 stretch from Toronto has allowed the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox back within striking distance entering the final month of the regular season.
Toronto will look to pick up a win on Monday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds, who are four games out of the final wild card spot in the NL. Cincy is just 2-8 over its last 10 games, and that stretch may have crushed the team’s playoff hopes.
On Monday, the Reds find themselves as favorites with ace Hunter Greene (2.81 ERA) on the mound against Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (4.14 ERA).
Which team should bettors look to target in this afternoon clash?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Labor Day matchup.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-200)
- Reds -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: +104
- Reds: -126
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Blue Jays vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 4.14 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.81 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 79-58
- Reds record: 69-68
Blue Jays vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Greene UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
I don’t love fading Hunter Greene in a strikeout prop since he ranks in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 86th percentile in whiff percentage, but this is the matchup to do it.
Toronto is No. 1 in MLB in K’s per game (6.72), meaning Greene would nearly have to hit the team’s per game average just to clear this prop.
Not only that, but Greene is coming off just a three-strikeout game in his last outing and has thrown less than 90 pitches in six of his 14 starts in 2025. If the young right-hander doesn’t pitch deep into this game, I think there’s a ton of value on the UNDER against one of the best offenses in MLB.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Reds could be worth a look at home in this matchup:
The Cincinnati Reds are in danger of falling out of the playoff race in the National League, as they’re four games back of the New York Mets (the final wild card team) entering the final month of the regular season.
On the bright side for Reds fans, they’re favored at the best betting sites on Monday against the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays.
Hunter Greene (2.81 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds in this matchup against Toronto’s Chris Bassit (4.14 ERA).
I give Greene a slight edge in this pitching matchup, as he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 14 starts in 2025, leading the Reds to an 8-6 record in those games. While Bassitt has led the Jays to a winning record, he’s also posted an expected ERA of 4.08 – which ranks outside the 50th percentile in MLB this season.
Both of these teams have struggled as of late, as Cincy is 2-8 in its last 10 games while the Jays are playing just .500 ball (5-5) during that stretch. On the bright side for the Reds, they're a much better team at home this season (37-31) than on the road, and Toronto is just 34-34 away from Rogers Centre this season.
I think Greene has the edge in this pitching matchup, but I also prefer the Reds bullpen (3.89 ERA) to Toronto’s (4.09 ERA).
I’ll lay the price with Greene and the Reds to earn a much-needed win tonight.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-126 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
