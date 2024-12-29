Former Cy Young Winner Trevor Bauer Continues to Make Case For Return to MLB Roster

OPINION: @BauerOutage is still good enough to be in most MLB rotations, and he has said he'll play for the league minimum.



🇯🇵 2.59 ERA | 156.2 IP | 160 K

🇺🇲 0.00 ERA | 6.0 IP | 7 K

🇲🇽 2.28 ERA | 110.1 IP | 152 K



It's absurd he still hasn't been offered a 1-year, low risk deal.