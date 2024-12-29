Fastball

Former Cy Young Winner Trevor Bauer Continues to Make Case For Return to MLB Roster

Bauer, essentially blackballed from Major League Baseball, continues to post and re-post on social media about why he should get another chance.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) looks on after giving up a home run to San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Petco Park in 2021.
Former National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer continues to make his case for a return to Major League Baseball, albeit in a passive way on social media.

On Saturday, Bauer re-posted on "X," a thought from @DanClarkSports which highlighted his recent accomplishments in Japan, the US and Mexico.

OPINION: @BauerOutage is still good enough to be in most MLB rotations, and he has said he'll play for the league minimum.

Japan - 2.59 ERA | 156.2 IP | 160 K
U.S. - 0.00 ERA | 6.0 IP | 7 K
Mexico - 2.28 ERA | 110.1 IP | 152 K

It's absurd he still hasn't been offered a 1-year, low risk deal.

He also commented "Good point," on the following post from former Atlanta Braves reliever John Rocker.

The fact that pitching is such a commodity in Major League Baseball and nobody is giving Trevor Bauer a chance to return is an embarrassment to baseball.

The 33-year-old Bauer just helped his Mexican League team win the championship. He points out in his "X" bio that he's the only pitcher to be named an All-Star in the Major Leagues, the Mexican League (LMB) and the Japanese League (NPB).

Bauer was suspended from Major League Baseball in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely haven't wanted to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question.

Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland IndiansCincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

