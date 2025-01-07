Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs with Kansas City Royals
Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen is coming back to the American League Central, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Lorenzen, 33, was excellent down the stretch, and the deal includes a second-year mutual option for $12 million. Versatile arm, great clubhouse guy.
As Passan mentioned, Lorenzen has already been with the Royals, finishing the 2024 season with them after a trade deadline deal from the Texas Rangers.
He went 7-6 in 2024 with a 3.31 ERA but he was 2-0 with a 1.57 in 28.2 innings with the Royals as they advanced to the ALDS.
A 10-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Rangers and Royals, he's 47-44 lifetime with a 3.99 ERA. The Tigers traded him at the deadline into 2023 to the Phillies, who advanced to the NLCS. Lorenzen tossed a no-hitter with Philly in that season.
There had been little connection between Lorenzen and the Royals this offseason, but we did hear that Lorenzen could be an option for teams as a two-way player. Perhaps the Royals will let him get some at-bats as well. Lorenzen had previously been linked to the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins.
It's unknown what his role will be with the Royals. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic figure to make up 4/5 of the rotation, so perhaps Lorenzen can slot into the five spot.
The Royals finished just ahead of the Tigers in the division a season ago. Both teams made the playoffs, with the Tigers losing to the Guardians in the ALDS.
