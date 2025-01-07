Fastball

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs with Kansas City Royals

Michael Lorenzen, who made the All-Star Game in 2023 with the Tigers, is coming back to the National League Central as a member of the Royals.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen is coming back to the American League Central, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Lorenzen, 33, was excellent down the stretch, and the deal includes a second-year mutual option for $12 million. Versatile arm, great clubhouse guy.

As Passan mentioned, Lorenzen has already been with the Royals, finishing the 2024 season with them after a trade deadline deal from the Texas Rangers.

He went 7-6 in 2024 with a 3.31 ERA but he was 2-0 with a 1.57 in 28.2 innings with the Royals as they advanced to the ALDS.

A 10-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Rangers and Royals, he's 47-44 lifetime with a 3.99 ERA. The Tigers traded him at the deadline into 2023 to the Phillies, who advanced to the NLCS. Lorenzen tossed a no-hitter with Philly in that season.

There had been little connection between Lorenzen and the Royals this offseason, but we did hear that Lorenzen could be an option for teams as a two-way player. Perhaps the Royals will let him get some at-bats as well. Lorenzen had previously been linked to the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins.

It's unknown what his role will be with the Royals. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic figure to make up 4/5 of the rotation, so perhaps Lorenzen can slot into the five spot.

The Royals finished just ahead of the Tigers in the division a season ago. Both teams made the playoffs, with the Tigers losing to the Guardians in the ALDS.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News