Former Houston Astros Batting Champion Has Turned Down Multiple Contract Offers
According to a report from prominent insider Francys Romero, former batting champion Yuli Gurriel is waiting for the right opportunity before signing an offer.
Per Romero on social media:
Yuli Gurriel has received several Minor League offers since he elected free agency on May 3, per sources.
So far, he hasn’t accepted any of them, but teams have remained interested.
Now 40 years old, he is a 10-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. He came over from Cuba in 2016 at the age of 32 and established himself as a presence in the Astros lineup, helping them win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022. He won the American League batting title in 2021 at the age of 37, hitting .319. Lifetime, he's a .278 hitter with 98 major league homers and 471 RBI.
He hit just .111 (4-for-36) for the Padres this season before being let go. It's certainly possible that a major league offer will arise somewhere, especially if injuries become an issue for a team. Former All-Star Anthony Rizzo is also still a free agent, though Gurriel could have a leg up considering he's played in the big leagues this season, while Rizzo hasn't.
Gurriel hit a career-high 31 homers for the Astros in 2019 and also had 104 RBIs that season. He signed on with the Marlins for 2023, helping Miami get to the playoffs, but his power cratered. He hit only four homers in 108 games.
He started the 2024 season in Triple-A for the Braves but was traded to the Kansas City Royals for their playoff run. He played 18 regular season games for the Royals, hitting .241. He struggled through the playoffs, going 4-for-21 as the Royals were bounced in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees.