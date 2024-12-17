Fastball

Former Houston Astros Outfielder Trey Cabbage Heads to Japan For 2025 Season

The Yomiuri Giants have signed the outfielder, who was most recently in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros right fielder Trey Cabbage (38) hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park in 2024.
Houston Astros right fielder Trey Cabbage (38) hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park in 2024. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Former Houston Astros outfielder Trey Cabbage has left the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in order to play in Japan for the 2025 season.

Per Pirates reporter Andrew Destin on social media:

Hearing Cabbage will be joining the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. Cabbage is headed to Japan

The Yomiuri Giants have been in the news quite a bit recently, as their ace pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano just signed with the Baltimore Orioles. Furthermore, former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka just signed there.

They 27-year-old Cabbage made his major league debut in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels before joining Houston in 2024. He appeared in 45 games this past season, hitting just .209 with one home run and eight RBI.

Most notably, Cabbage went viral this season for trolling Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez after robbing him of a home run in June.

It's an interesting decision for Cabbage to go to Japan, as he was yet to hit arbitration in the United States. It's not sure that Cabbage will make more money by going to Japan, but he's likely guaranteed a more prominent role. He was not a lock to make the Pirates roster at this point and could have ended up in the minor leagues after spring training as depth.

As for the Astros, they are set to move on in 2025 without Cabbage, or Kyle Tucker, who they traded to the Chicago Cubs last week. They figure to have Mauricio Dubon, Chas McCormick, and Jake Meyers as options in the outfield.

Brady Farkas
